CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) to Issue $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th.

CIM Commercial Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 83.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. CIM Commercial Trust has a payout ratio of -55.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect CIM Commercial Trust to earn $0.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.2%.

NASDAQ CMCT traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,862. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.30. The stock has a market cap of $171.54 million, a P/E ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 0.57. CIM Commercial Trust has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $17.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.67.

CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. CIM Commercial Trust had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a negative return on equity of 13.08%. On average, research analysts expect that CIM Commercial Trust will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CIM Commercial Trust news, CEO David Andrew Thompson purchased 5,000 shares of CIM Commercial Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.93 per share, with a total value of $34,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cim Capital, Llc purchased 180,871 shares of CIM Commercial Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $4,521,775.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 388,115 shares of company stock valued at $6,154,202. Company insiders own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMCT. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in CIM Commercial Trust by 223.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in CIM Commercial Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in CIM Commercial Trust by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 6,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in CIM Commercial Trust by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 13,976 shares during the last quarter. 65.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on shares of CIM Commercial Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

CIM Commercial Trust Company Profile

CIM Commercial Trust Corp. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and operation of Class A and office assets. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending. The Office segment consists of rental of office space and other tenant services, including tenant reimbursements, parking, and storage space rental.

