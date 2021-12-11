Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:ACP)

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th.

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend by 5.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund alerts:

Shares of ACP stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $10.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,415. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.09 and its 200-day moving average is $11.21. Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.88 and a fifty-two week high of $12.67.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 8.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,655 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 104.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 170,571 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 87,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 26.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 232,849 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 48,232 shares during the last quarter.

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund Company Profile

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund operates as a global credit, non diversified and closed-end management investment company. It intends to seek risk-adjusted returns with high current income and the potential for capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 12, 2010 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

Featured Article: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.