Vail Resorts, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.88 (NYSE:MTN)

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of 0.88 per share on Tuesday, January 11th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th.

Vail Resorts has decreased its dividend payment by 58.2% over the last three years. Vail Resorts has a dividend payout ratio of 45.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Vail Resorts to earn $9.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.3%.

Vail Resorts stock traded up $2.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $338.98. The stock had a trading volume of 352,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,718. Vail Resorts has a 1 year low of $261.41 and a 1 year high of $376.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $344.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $324.28. The stock has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.57 and a beta of 1.22.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($3.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.65) by $0.21. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $175.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.63) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vail Resorts news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 2,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.26, for a total transaction of $825,516.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.77, for a total transaction of $335,175.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,186 shares of company stock valued at $2,826,789 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vail Resorts stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,244 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.18% of Vail Resorts worth $22,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

MTN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $298.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $315.50.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

