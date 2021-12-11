Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) to Issue $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has decreased its dividend payment by 38.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 77.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment to earn $1.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 76.6%.

Shares of NYSE CHMI traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.69. The company had a trading volume of 236,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,372. The stock has a market cap of $155.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04 and a beta of 1.19. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $10.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.32.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a net margin of 52.23% and a return on equity of 16.29%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 6,412 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 54,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 10,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 398.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 27,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. is a real estate finance company, which acquires, invests in and manages a portfolio of excess mortgage servicing rights. The company operates through the following segments: Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets and All Other segment. It also invests in agency residential mortgage backed securities, prime jumbo mortgage loans and other residential mortgage assets.

