Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) to Announce $0.17 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Denny’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.20. Denny’s reported earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 440%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Denny’s will report full-year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Denny’s.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Denny’s had a net margin of 9.98% and a negative return on equity of 18.57%. The company had revenue of $103.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share.

DENN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Denny’s from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Denny’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Truist upgraded shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Denny’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.30.

In related news, Director Donald C. Robinson sold 15,938 shares of Denny’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $255,167.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 7.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 246,609 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,030,000 after acquiring an additional 17,740 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Denny’s by 466.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,543 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 11,153 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Denny’s by 5.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,233 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Denny’s during the third quarter worth about $379,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Denny’s by 163.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 112,268 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 69,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Denny’s stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.99. The stock had a trading volume of 381,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,498. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.26 and its 200 day moving average is $15.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $950.22 million, a PE ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.69. Denny’s has a twelve month low of $13.14 and a twelve month high of $20.02.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

