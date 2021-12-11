Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.86 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) to report earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Precision Drilling’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.32) and the highest is ($0.39). Precision Drilling posted earnings per share of ($2.10) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 59%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Precision Drilling will report full-year earnings of ($9.65) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.22) to ($8.22). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.42) to ($0.50). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Precision Drilling.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($1.56). The business had revenue of $253.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.66 million. Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 21.12% and a negative return on equity of 14.34%. Precision Drilling’s revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.60) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PDS shares. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Precision Drilling to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$66.00 target price on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$55.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PDS. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 88.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Precision Drilling in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Precision Drilling by 1,144.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 73.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osmium Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the second quarter worth approximately $292,000. 39.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDS traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.27. 42,229 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,210. The company has a market cap of $455.79 million, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 2.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Precision Drilling has a one year low of $15.60 and a one year high of $50.42.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision od onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes drilling rigs, directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

