Analysts Expect Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Will Announce Earnings of $1.98 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) will post earnings per share of $1.98 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Insight Enterprises’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.97 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.99. Insight Enterprises reported earnings per share of $1.76 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $7.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.05 to $7.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.45 to $7.72. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Insight Enterprises.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share.

NSIT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Insight Enterprises stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $102.13. 103,345 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,800. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.77. Insight Enterprises has a 1-year low of $71.58 and a 1-year high of $107.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.66.

In related news, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 2,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.78, for a total transaction of $203,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total transaction of $97,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,000 shares of company stock worth $4,018,610. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 2.8% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 36.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 163,197 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,701,000 after purchasing an additional 43,918 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 167.7% in the third quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 15,714 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 9,845 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 16.9% in the third quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 3,324,835 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $299,501,000 after purchasing an additional 481,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 1,527.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,833 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,309,000 after purchasing an additional 44,893 shares in the last quarter.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Insight Enterprises (NSIT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.