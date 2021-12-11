MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC trimmed its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 1.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 461,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,508 shares during the quarter. MetLife comprises approximately 2.1% of Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $28,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in MetLife by 457.5% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in MetLife by 136.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MET opened at $60.63 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.62 and a 1-year high of $67.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $51.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.80.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.73. MetLife had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 11.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on MetLife in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on MetLife from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, MetLife presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

