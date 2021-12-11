Patton Fund Management Inc. Sells 46 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Patton Fund Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Family Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 4,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Bell Bank increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 2,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $607.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $447.82 and a twelve month high of $706.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.54 billion, a PE ratio of 69.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $626.84 and its 200 day moving average is $639.66.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.15. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 106.60% and a net margin of 24.14%. The business had revenue of $810.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total value of $2,908,635.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total value of $3,976,688.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on IDXX. Morgan Stanley began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $658.50.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

