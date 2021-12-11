Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 517,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,058 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up 4.7% of Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $68,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QUAL. EWG Elevate Inc. increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 6,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

BATS QUAL opened at $144.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.29. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.