Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Bought by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 5.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,481 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $3,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 2.5% during the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 2.9% during the second quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 3.0% during the second quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 6.0% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 1.4% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DEO shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Diageo from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Diageo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.50.

Shares of NYSE DEO opened at $209.93 on Friday. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $153.67 and a 12-month high of $213.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $202.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.80.

Diageo Profile

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

