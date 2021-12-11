Krilogy Financial LLC Sells 291 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Krilogy Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Shares of VIG stock opened at $169.63 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $136.02 and a 1 year high of $169.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.95.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

