SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) Shares Acquired by WestEnd Advisors LLC

WestEnd Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,768,317 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 326,739 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 3.5% of WestEnd Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. WestEnd Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $117,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,882,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,617,000 after acquiring an additional 543,751 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 31,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 173.6% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,519 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Capital LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 13.4% during the second quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 11,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPSB stock opened at $30.96 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $30.94 and a 12-month high of $31.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.23.

