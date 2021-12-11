Connolly Sarah T. Has $1.34 Million Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Connolly Sarah T. lowered its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 18.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,013 shares during the period. Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROK opened at $350.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.67 billion, a PE ratio of 36.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $328.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $308.16. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $237.13 and a 12-month high of $353.43.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 19.41%. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $1.12 dividend. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 38.65%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $327.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Rockwell Automation from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $256.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $309.71.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 704 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.06, for a total value of $205,610.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 3,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.53, for a total value of $1,161,097.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,861 shares of company stock worth $8,495,230 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

