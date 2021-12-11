Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Rosenbaum Jay D.

Rosenbaum Jay D. reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 14 shares during the period. Rosenbaum Jay D.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,134,972 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,072,840,000 after buying an additional 118,821 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,058,794 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,317,675,000 after buying an additional 119,059 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,216,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,854,059,000 after buying an additional 39,437 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,940,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,737,726,000 after buying an additional 33,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Alphabet by 3.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,904,058 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,649,310,000 after buying an additional 56,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,160.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,206.38.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,960.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,877.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,716.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,694.00 and a 1-year high of $3,019.33.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $16.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

