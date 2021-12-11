Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Has $356,000 Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 24.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 986 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 202,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,776,000 after purchasing an additional 79,687 shares during the period. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 101,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,956,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 30.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 2,998 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 228,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 116,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,305,000 after acquiring an additional 6,088 shares during the period.

SDY stock opened at $126.60 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $102.99 and a twelve month high of $128.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.19 and its 200-day moving average is $123.42.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

