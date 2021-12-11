Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. Sells 115 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. cut its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,549 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Waters accounts for about 0.4% of Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s holdings in Waters were worth $3,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Waters by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,558 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Waters by 7.1% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Waters by 13.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,661 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Waters by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,563 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Waters by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,606 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,195,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Edward Conard sold 4,000 shares of Waters stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.01, for a total value of $1,344,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WAT opened at $340.96 on Friday. Waters Co. has a 52-week low of $238.63 and a 52-week high of $428.22. The company has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $347.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $364.97.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $659.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.28 million. Waters had a return on equity of 271.71% and a net margin of 25.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

