PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PEP. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth $256,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.5% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 6.6% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 4,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 9.5% during the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.2% during the second quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,879,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $168.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.66. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $128.32 and a one year high of $169.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.64.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The business had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.25%.

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.86.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

