Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Purchased by First Quadrant L P CA

First Quadrant L P CA increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 51.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,024 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VRTX. Harvey Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $725,000. Meridian Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 197,144 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,760,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 208.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 850 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

VRTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $323.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $244.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $202.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.32.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $208.06 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $176.36 and a 12-month high of $242.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $188.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.45.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.82. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 31.03%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.36 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.62 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

