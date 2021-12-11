Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Purchases 8,650 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 352.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,107 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,650 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Citigroup were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in Citigroup by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 792,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,584,000 after acquiring an additional 39,371 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 16,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc. bought a new position in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth $818,000. Finally, Davis Rea LTD. raised its holdings in Citigroup by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 43,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Citigroup news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $2,014,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on C shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.26.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $60.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.24. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.40 and a twelve month high of $80.29. The firm has a market cap of $123.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.82.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $17.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.07%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

