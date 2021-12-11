Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Purchased by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 311,077 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 22,533 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Agilent Technologies worth $49,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in A. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 418,389 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $61,842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 171.1% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 976 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 4,322 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period.

A has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.71.

In other news, SVP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $101,714.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,969 shares of company stock valued at $470,727.

Shares of A opened at $156.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.95. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.47 and a twelve month high of $179.57.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 19.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.80%.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

