Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,426 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 25,050 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $58,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Paycom Software by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,925,292 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $699,786,000 after buying an additional 32,115 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Paycom Software by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 936,902 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $339,642,000 after buying an additional 24,441 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Paycom Software by 9.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 696,440 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $253,135,000 after buying an additional 62,692 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Paycom Software by 14.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 660,597 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $240,108,000 after buying an additional 83,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in Paycom Software by 0.6% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 573,107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $208,307,000 after buying an additional 3,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $419.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $488.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $441.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.48. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $302.44 and a 12-month high of $558.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $256.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.26 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 22.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on PAYC. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $475.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $476.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $536.88.

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

