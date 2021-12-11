iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Shares Sold by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) by 50.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,483 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XT. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 6,225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 9,711 shares during the period.

XT stock opened at $65.81 on Friday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 52 week low of $54.71 and a 52 week high of $67.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.10.

