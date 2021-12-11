Destination Wealth Management Has $2.30 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Destination Wealth Management decreased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 599 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $2,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 102,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,767,000 after purchasing an additional 23,695 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $341.31 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a one year low of $261.00 and a one year high of $360.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $337.11 and its 200 day moving average is $322.15.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

