Convergence Investment Partners LLC Has $1.36 Million Stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 25.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,359 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CAH. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 27.3% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health stock opened at $48.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.85 and a 1-year high of $62.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $43.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.83 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 89.90%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.4908 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.65%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.10.

In other Cardinal Health news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $491,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.