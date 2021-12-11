6,544 Shares in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Bought by TrueWealth Advisors LLC

TrueWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COMT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 214,367.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,658,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,609,000 after buying an additional 18,649,971 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 2,378.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,694,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545,373 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the second quarter valued at $117,221,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 188,107.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,789,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 2,141.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,152,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056,092 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF alerts:

COMT opened at $35.65 on Friday. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $25.69 and a 1-year high of $38.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.85.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.