Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Weak Earnings

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $57.48 and last traded at $58.01, with a volume of 135616 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.10.

The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Chewy had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 0.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CHWY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Chewy from $92.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chewy in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.27.

In other Chewy news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 20,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total value of $1,502,767.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 83,706 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $6,293,854.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,633 shares of company stock valued at $8,141,622. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Chewy during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chewy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 3,636.4% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 76.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Chewy in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,815.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 43.31 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.33.

Chewy Company Profile (NYSE:CHWY)

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

