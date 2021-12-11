Cubic Asset Management LLC Invests $799,000 in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Cubic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FLS opened at $31.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.69. Flowserve Co. has a 52-week low of $29.54 and a 52-week high of $44.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.73 and a 200-day moving average of $37.83.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). Flowserve had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $866.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Flowserve Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.99%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FLS. UBS Group upgraded Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.88.

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

