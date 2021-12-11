Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 846 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 116,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $2,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 103.2% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. South State Corp bought a new stake in KeyCorp in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in KeyCorp in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 46.6% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

In other KeyCorp news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 9,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $220,526.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kenneth C. Gavrity sold 10,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total value of $256,516.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,361,619. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Stephens raised their price objective on KeyCorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wedbush raised their price objective on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on KeyCorp from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on KeyCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.80.

KeyCorp stock opened at $23.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.63. The company has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.47. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $15.25 and a 52-week high of $24.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 33.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 30.47%.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.