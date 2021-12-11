J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys 553,141 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM) by 14,845.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 556,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 553,141 shares during the quarter. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF comprises 1.2% of J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned 1,113.73% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $17,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQM. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter worth about $321,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,302,000 after purchasing an additional 7,855 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 54.6% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the second quarter worth about $439,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the second quarter worth about $376,000.

NYSEARCA QQQM opened at $163.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.55. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $122.33 and a 1-year high of $167.91.

