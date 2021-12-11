Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Purchased by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,543 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $2,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter worth $535,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 13.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 52,854 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $81,942,000 after purchasing an additional 6,455 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 49.0% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 307 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 407.2% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,120 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.2% in the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $1,721.40 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,256.27 and a twelve month high of $1,958.55. The firm has a market cap of $48.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.08, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,769.46 and a 200 day moving average of $1,721.93.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 30.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.76 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total transaction of $344,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,630.00 to $1,747.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,180.00 to $2,069.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1,800.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,992.48.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

