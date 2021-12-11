Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) to Post $0.22 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) to announce $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Sotera Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the highest is $0.22. Sotera Health posted earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 144.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Sotera Health will report full-year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.88. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sotera Health.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Sotera Health had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 35.74%. The firm had revenue of $226.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.55 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SHC shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Sotera Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sotera Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sotera Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.14.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SHC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Sotera Health in the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Sotera Health by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 6,362 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Sotera Health by 1,211.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 46,671 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Sotera Health by 80.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 53,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 23,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sotera Health by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 96,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 32,480 shares during the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SHC stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.63. 476,973 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 760,447. Sotera Health has a 12 month low of $20.48 and a 12 month high of $30.38. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 180.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.24.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

