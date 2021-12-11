United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.900-$4.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $27.80 billion-$28.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $28.02 billion.United Natural Foods also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.90-4.20 EPS.

NYSE:UNFI traded down $1.80 on Friday, hitting $52.34. 533,103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,714. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.90 and a 200-day moving average of $39.90. United Natural Foods has a fifty-two week low of $14.55 and a fifty-two week high of $57.89.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.36. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that United Natural Foods will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UNFI. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on United Natural Foods from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on United Natural Foods from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Northcoast Research increased their target price on United Natural Foods from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.78.

In other news, Director Ann Torre Bates sold 9,326 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.84, for a total transaction of $418,177.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 1,269 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $48,222.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 132,073 shares of company stock worth $6,251,629. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in United Natural Foods stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

