Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Sells 362 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resource Planning Group raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 20,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 22.9% in the third quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 48,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 9,050 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.0% in the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 70,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,802,000 after purchasing an additional 9,223 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 30,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 26.4% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 51,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,215,000 after purchasing an additional 10,724 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $81.06 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.93 and a 52 week high of $82.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.93.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

