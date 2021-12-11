Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) is Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s Largest Position

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 781.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,105 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,379 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up 5.2% of Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $8,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABT. Camden National Bank increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 7,124 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,201 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 30,056 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,184 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ABT. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.88.

In related news, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total transaction of $1,011,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Louis H. Morrone sold 9,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total transaction of $1,308,658.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,489 shares of company stock worth $2,916,829. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $134.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $237.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.34, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.70. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $105.32 and a 1 year high of $134.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.64.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.67%.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the healthcare product maker to repurchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

