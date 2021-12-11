-$0.69 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aadi Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:AADI) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Aadi Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:AADI) will announce ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Aadi Bioscience’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.78) and the highest is ($0.60). Aadi Bioscience posted earnings per share of ($1.50) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Aadi Bioscience will report full year earnings of ($6.18) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.24) to ($3.47). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($3.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.04) to ($3.02). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Aadi Bioscience.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Aadi Bioscience in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aadi Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Aadi Bioscience from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Cowen assumed coverage on Aadi Bioscience in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Aadi Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

AADI traded up $0.20 on Monday, reaching $22.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,564. Aadi Bioscience has a 1 year low of $14.31 and a 1 year high of $49.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.01 and its 200 day moving average is $24.89.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aadi Bioscience by 1,084.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,454,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,388 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aadi Bioscience by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,774,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 49,256 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aadi Bioscience by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 326,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 67,429 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aadi Bioscience in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Aadi Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000.

Aadi Bioscience Company Profile

Aadi Bioscience, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops precision therapies for genetically-defined cancers patients with mTOR pathway driver alterations such as alterations in TSC1 or TSC2 genes. The company was founded by Neil Desai in October, 2011 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

