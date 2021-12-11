Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 7,972 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Calamos Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 458,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,972 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $105,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,008,577,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,910,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470,858 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,927,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,984,117,000 after buying an additional 1,856,395 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,526,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 190.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,237,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,079,000 after buying an additional 811,525 shares during the period. 81.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

LLY stock opened at $244.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $157.83 and a twelve month high of $275.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.04.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 51.83%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 21,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total value of $5,392,039.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price objective for the company. Truist upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $240.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $279.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.94.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Further Reading: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.