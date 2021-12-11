Cubic Asset Management LLC Invests $292,000 in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Cubic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UAL. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 2,866 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 399,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,873,000 after buying an additional 8,149 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,029 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,091 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 3,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total transaction of $165,214.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UAL shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on United Airlines from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on United Airlines from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.31.

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $44.05 on Friday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.88 and a twelve month high of $63.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.92.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by $0.63. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 112.46% and a negative net margin of 16.19%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($8.16) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 211.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -14.43 EPS for the current year.

United Airlines Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

