WFA of San Diego LLC Takes $113,000 Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 240.0% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 104.4% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

TXN opened at $196.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $192.77 and a 200 day moving average of $190.98. The company has a market cap of $181.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.94. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $159.56 and a 12 month high of $202.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 41.61% and a return on equity of 68.63%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.05%.

TXN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.08.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total value of $9,018,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $948,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,241 shares of company stock valued at $10,772,343. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

