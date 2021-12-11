Rockland Trust Co. Reduces Position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Rockland Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 6.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,591 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GRMN. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Garmin by 34.4% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 289 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Garmin by 11.7% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 735 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its position in Garmin by 2.7% during the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management lifted its position in Garmin by 0.8% during the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 10,011 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Garmin by 0.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,777 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. 62.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GRMN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Garmin from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $155.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Garmin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.57.

GRMN opened at $136.11 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $113.59 and a twelve month high of $178.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $146.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.37. The company has a market cap of $26.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.96.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. Garmin had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

