Rockland Trust Co. Sells 18,494 Shares of ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:BDCZ)

Rockland Trust Co. cut its holdings in ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:BDCZ) by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,494 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co. owned 1.75% of ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B by 759.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 90,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 79,686 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BDCZ opened at $19.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.75. ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B has a 1-year low of $15.07 and a 1-year high of $20.29.

