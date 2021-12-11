Capital Advisors Inc. OK Increases Holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 1.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $7,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRSP. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,920,000. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,519,000 after acquiring an additional 5,284 shares during the last quarter. 51.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $73.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 2.09. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 12-month low of $67.15 and a 12-month high of $220.20.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.08. CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 45.64%. Sell-side analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink started coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock.

Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $139.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.69.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP).

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.