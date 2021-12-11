Optimum Investment Advisors Cuts Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Optimum Investment Advisors lessened its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13,682 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Truist Financial were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $1,173,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 234,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,568,000 after acquiring an additional 14,735 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 63,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,537,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 85,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,772,000 after acquiring an additional 22,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 70,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,904,000 after acquiring an additional 5,211 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TFC stock opened at $59.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $79.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.29. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $45.44 and a twelve month high of $65.42.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Stephens raised shares of Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.47.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP David Hudson Weaver sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $110,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total transaction of $258,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 224,718 shares of company stock worth $13,933,876 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

