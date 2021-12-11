Observer Trading Up 2.7% Over Last Week (OBSR)

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 11th. Observer has a market capitalization of $25.44 million and $1.28 million worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Observer coin can now be purchased for about $0.0063 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Observer has traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004320 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001170 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00040491 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $102.78 or 0.00211503 BTC.

About Observer

Observer (CRYPTO:OBSR) is a coin. It launched on October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 14,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,055,575,610 coins. Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1 . The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR . Observer’s official website is www.obsr.org

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. “

Buying and Selling Observer

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Observer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Observer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Observer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

