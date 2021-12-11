DeepOnion Price Reaches $0.13 on Major Exchanges (ONION)

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 11th. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $2.90 million and approximately $1,413.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000264 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, DeepOnion has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002919 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003025 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000131 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00016558 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00012004 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,607,916 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

