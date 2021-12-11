iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Stock Position Increased by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 673.1% during the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 83.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 994.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 148.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period.

Shares of IEMG opened at $61.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.38 and its 200-day moving average is $63.83. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $59.47 and a 12-month high of $69.87.

