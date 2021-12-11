Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Lowers Stock Position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 230,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,800 shares during the period. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF makes up 4.0% of Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $7,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 11,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 8,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Legacy Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 15,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter.

BAB opened at $33.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.20. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $31.68 and a twelve month high of $34.00.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

