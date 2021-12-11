Independence Bank of Kentucky Decreases Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Independence Bank of Kentucky trimmed its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Duke Energy by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,134,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,033,000 after purchasing an additional 104,657 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Duke Energy by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 52,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,140,000 after purchasing an additional 6,088 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $194,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $39,484.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE DUK opened at $101.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.00. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $85.56 and a 52-week high of $108.38. The company has a market cap of $78.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.32.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.55%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $107.10 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.58.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

