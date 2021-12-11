Independence Bank of Kentucky Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Independence Bank of Kentucky cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,205 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 1.6% of Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Independence Bank of Kentucky owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $3,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $150,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VCLT opened at $106.63 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $98.37 and a twelve month high of $111.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.90.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.261 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%.

About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

