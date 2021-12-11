Brokerages Anticipate Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $81.39 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) will report sales of $81.39 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Certara’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $79.60 million to $83.18 million. Certara reported sales of $64.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Certara will report full year sales of $291.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $290.30 million to $293.94 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $360.64 million, with estimates ranging from $357.55 million to $364.26 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Certara.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $73.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.90 million. Certara had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 21.07%.

Several research firms have commented on CERT. Zacks Investment Research raised Certara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Certara from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.33.

In other Certara news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 13,394,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total transaction of $399,160,123.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William F. Feehery sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.37, for a total value of $2,727,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,405,131 shares of company stock worth $700,211,922. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Certara by 48.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Certara by 127.3% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Certara by 80,750.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Certara in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Certara in the third quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.87% of the company’s stock.

CERT traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.76. 819,475 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,515,684. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -66.09. Certara has a 1-year low of $23.75 and a 1-year high of $45.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.28. The company has a quick ratio of 7.25, a current ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Certara Company Profile

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

